Telangana: Home Minister Mahmood Ali Orders Strict Action Against Oxygen Black Market

Telangana: Amid the surge in the Covid-19 positive cases in the whole country, the oxygen cylinders' black business is making a few people earn more money. Well, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali has ordered the State Police officials to take strict action if they found anyone doing this business.

Thus, Police in the state is cracking down the culprits who are trying to smuggle emergency drugs and oxygen cylinders to the black market. Home Minister Mahmood Ali has ordered the government to control the arrest them immediately. With this, the police at the field level became more focused on curbing counterfeit drugs and black-market businesses. Cases have already been registered against many in Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.



DGP Mahendra Reddy told the high court that 39 cases have already been registered. The DGP said that some people in the medical field had formed a gang. However, the High Court directed the police department to register cases without leaving any trace of those operating the black business. Police are keeping a close eye on the culprits. Police have already arrested several gangs under the three commissionerates. They also warned that the PD Act will be registered if this continues.



On the other hand, the Covid-19 pandemic is has changed the fate of private hospitals. Private clinics that offer Covid-19 treatment are charging a huge amount in the form of bills. As the number of cases are increasing day by day, even the hospitals are also charging hefty amounts for the treatments. Despite this, the lack of medical supervision has drawn criticism.

