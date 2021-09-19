Telangana: Immersion of Khairatabad Ganesh idol completed in Hussain Sagar

The immersion of the Khairatabad Ganesh idol which appeared to the devotees in form of Panchamukha Rudra Maha Ganapati completed. The tallest idol was immersed by a crane number four set up on the tank band. On the last day, a large number of devotees came to see Lord Ganesha.



The procession of the idol which started at 8.18 am this morning continued amidst the commotion of the devotees. For 9 days, a large number of devotees from various parts of the country, including Hyderabad, came to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. The massive Ganesh immersion process was completed after the final puja on the Tank Band.



The procession passed through Khairatabad, Lakdikapul, Saifabad, Telugu thali Flyover, Lumbini Park to NTR Marg. Hundreds of people came to see the idol and seen chanting Ganapati Bappa Moriya. It is reported that this is the last immersion of Ganesh in Tank band and alternative arrangements will be made from next year.