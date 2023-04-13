Telangana: Minister KTR consoles Khammam fire accident victims in NIMS

Telangana Minister for IT and industries K T Rama Rao Visited NIMS hospital in Hyderabad along with Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra on Thursday and consoled the injured in fire accident of Chimalapadu incident. KTR has assured all support from Government and Party to all the victims.



It is known that four persons died and four others suffered injuries in a fire accident near the venue of a meeting of the ruling BRS at a village in Khammam district of Telangana on Wednesday when the activists was bursting firecrackers during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) 'Aatmeeya Sammelanam' meeting in Chimalapadu in Karepalli mandal in Wyra Assembly segment in Khammam district in the afternoon.