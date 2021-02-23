Telangana MLC Elections: Police issue guidelines

Hyderabad: Ahead of the forthcoming biennial elections to the Telangana State Legislative Council of graduates' constituency scheduled to be held on 14 March, the Hyderabad City Police on Monday issued guidelines to be followed by contesting candidates during campaigning.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar stated that prior permission from the District Election Office (DEO), Returning Office (RO), is mandatory to organise or to conduct any public meeting, procession, or rally within the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Organisers and contesting candidates have to apply for written permission for proposed public meeting, procession, Padyatra, roadshows, star campaigns, and mobile campaign to the DEO or RO at least 48 hours in advance. Commissioner asked the organisers to co-operate with the city police in ensuing strict compliance with the instructions of the State Election Commission (SEC) for orderly regulations of such events and use of loudspeakers during the election campaign.

"An order shall be in force with effect till the election process and processing are ended," said Commissioner of Police.