Telangana Premier Golf League from September 12

Golconda: Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) has announced the first edition of 'Telangana Premier Golf League' (TPGL) supported by Sreenidhi University to be held from September 12, 2021. The league is intended to foster the sport of Golf by providing a friendly and fair opportunity to play. The golf tournament will be played in an atmosphere of camaraderie and healthy competition for all golfers. Over 200 golfers are expected to participate in the event.

The entire event will be played in eight rounds in three different formats over 5 weeks, with 16 teams starting from September 12, at HGA Golf Course. The league will be played in a Match play format with five rounds at league stage and three rounds of knock out/playoff matches (Quarter Finals, Semi Finals and Finals). The League concludes with a final play-off rounds and prize distribution on October 9, 2021 said, C. Dayakar Reddy, President, HGA.

Commenting on the occasion V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise Prohibition, Sports, Youth Services, Tourism Culture and Archaeology, said, "After the formation of Telangana State, the government has encouraged all the sports, I really appreciate and congratulate the HGA for launching their first edition of "Telangana Premier Golf League".­