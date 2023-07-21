Telangana received $ 47 billion investments: Kavitha

Hyderabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has said that the Telangana government’s transparent policies have attracted $47 billion in investments in the last nine years, resulting in the creation of 30 lakh jobs.

Kavitha was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Mattam Bhikshapati, who was appointed as the Chairman of the State Trade Promotion Corporation. She congratulated Bhikshapati and said that he is proof of what results can be achieved through hard work.

Kavitha said that the Telangana government is at the forefront of industrial development in the country. She said that even though government jobs are being replaced, lakhs of jobs are being created in the private sector. She attributed the success of the state’s industrial policy to its transparency. She said that the government has created a conducive environment for businesses to flourish.

The BRS MLC said that the State Trade Promotion Corporation is a key player in the state’s export promotion efforts. She said that the corporation has been instrumental in helping businesses to export their products to the global market.

She said that the corporation’s revenue has increased from Rs 30 crore to Rs 130 crore in the last few years. She expressed confidence that the corporation’s revenue will reach Rs 1500 crore in the near future. Kavitha said that Bhikshapati is a capable and experienced leader who will be able to take the corporation to new heights. She wished him all the best in his new role.