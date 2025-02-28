Telangana Rising is unstoppable: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Pointing out that Hyderabad has become the hub of technological innovations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, “Telangana Rising is unstoppable”, while inaugurating HCL campus in the city on Thursday.

“Telangana State and the city of Hyderabad are developing at the fastest pace in the country. It is a proud moment that Telangana attracted the highest investments from domestic and multinational companies in just a year and also became number one in job creation. Telangana is endowed with the highest artificial intelligence and the lowest inflation,” he said.

“Some differed with my resolve to make Telangana a $1 trillion SGDP economy. They said it is not possible. After

signing MoUs worth Rs 41,000 crore and Rs 1.78 lakh crore during two Davos trips, they realised that my aim is noteworthy. No one can stop Telangana Rising”, the CM continued. “Today, we make Hyderabad as the number one in EV adoption, are promoting the state as a hub of data centres, green energy, life sciences, biotechnology, skill development, manufacturing and agri processing,” the Chief Minister said, and added that the whole world was accepting Hyderabad Rising and Telangana Rising.

“As a global company, HCL Tech is a pride for India. The company is operating in 60 countries with over 2.2 lakh employees and creating world-class technology in digital, engineering, cloud and AI. The HCL company has grown step by step since its arrival in Hyderabad in 2007. The new world-class facility of 3.2 lakh square feet will provide 5,000 jobs. HCL Tech is performing extraordinarily well in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said.