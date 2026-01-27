CERT-In Flags High-Risk Chrome Flaw, Urges Immediate Update for Windows, Mac and Linux Users

Google Chrome users in India have been advised to update their browsers without delay after the Indian government issued a serious cybersecurity warning. The alert, released by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), identifies a high-severity vulnerability that could expose millions of Windows, macOS and Linux devices to potential attacks.

The warning, dated January 22, 2026, points to a flaw inside Chrome’s core engine that hackers could exploit remotely. Given Chrome’s massive user base across personal and professional environments, the issue has raised concerns among both individuals and organizations that rely heavily on the browser for daily tasks.

According to CERT-In, the problem lies within Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine. The official bulletin explains, “A vulnerability exists in Google Chrome due to race condition error in V8. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted web page."

In simple terms, this means users may not even realize they are under attack. Just opening a malicious or compromised webpage could allow an attacker to execute harmful code, potentially leading to data theft, system compromise, or unauthorized access.

Security experts note that race condition bugs are particularly dangerous because they can behave unpredictably and are often difficult to detect. Once exploited, they may allow hackers to bypass normal browser protections.

CERT-In has clearly outlined which versions are vulnerable. The risk affects:

Google Chrome versions prior to 144.0.7559.96/.97 for Windows and Mac

Google Chrome versions prior to 144.0.7559.96 for Linux

Anyone using older builds should install the latest update immediately.

Updating Chrome is straightforward. Users can open the browser, click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner, navigate to Settings, select About Chrome, and install the newest version. The browser will automatically download and apply the security patch.

The urgency of this update is heightened by Chrome’s growing role in everyday computing. Beyond basic browsing, Google is steadily transforming Chrome into a more intelligent platform by integrating Gemini AI features and advanced automation tools. While these enhancements promise improved productivity, they also make the browser a more attractive target for cybercriminals.

As Chrome becomes more powerful and deeply embedded into users’ digital lives, vulnerabilities like this can have far-reaching consequences. Government agencies are therefore encouraging proactive security habits, including regular updates and cautious browsing.

For now, the message is simple: check your Chrome version and update immediately to stay protected.

