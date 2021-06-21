Telangana: Rs. 20 crores worth Drugs seized at Shamshabad international airport in Hyderabad

The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) found a man carrying a large number of drugs at Shamshabad International Airport in Hyderabad. The Authorities seized the drugs from a Tanzanian national named John Williams. The DRI officials have identified heroin worth Rs. 20 crore. He hid the heroin in a specially arranged hole in the bottom of the trolley bag.



However, a team of DRI officials at the Shamshabad airport said that a large number of drugs were being smuggled from Doha and suspicion fell on a passenger named John Williams arrived from Doha and his luggage was thoroughly inspected. The officials then found drugs secretly hidden inside his bag.



The seized drugs were found to be more than 3 kg of heroin, which is in brown colour and arrested the suspect John and launched an investigation and trying to find out information on who is behind him.