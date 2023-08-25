Telangana: Staggering 16,296 engineering seats remain vacant

♦ Electrical and Electronics, Civil and Mechanical engineering courses received less takers, 31.48% seats were accepted by students respectively. Overall, 83,369 students participated in the certificate verification in all phases of the admission counselling. In the special phase, 19,320 candidates exercised web options and 10,535 got better branch via sliding, while 1,966 got new allotments, said a senior officer

Hyderabad: Around 16,296 engineering seats are still vacant after the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET)-2023 special phase seat allotment on Thursday.

According to officials, till date 85,671 seats were up for grabs in 178 engineering institutions and 69,375 (80.97 per cent) were filled. Among all engineering branches, Computer Science Engineering, and IT-related courses saw huge demand among students with 90.20 per cent of 58,381 seats filled. Also, 80.51 per cent seats were filled in Electronics and Communication Engineering course.

The Electrical and Electronics, Civil and Mechanical engineering courses received less takers, 31.48 per cent seats were accepted by students respectively. Overall, 83,369 students participated in the certificate verification in all phases of the admission counselling. In the special phase, 19,320 candidates exercised web options and 10,535 got better branch via sliding, while 1,966 got new allotments, said a senior officer.

This time 24 colleges, including five university and 19 private institutions, recorded 100 per cent admissions; one college was with zero enrolment. In B Pharmacy and Pharm D courses, 2,858 seats were vacant. Students with MPC background are also eligible for pharmacy admission. Those candidates who received seat allotment in the special phase must pay tuition and self-report online on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/ on or before August 28 and report at allotted college between August 25 and 29, he added .