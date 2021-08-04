Telangana students secure 99.99 percentage

Hyderabad: Students of Telangana have recorded 99.99 pass percentage in tenth class results 2021 announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.

All 31,607 students including 17,503 boys and 14,104 girls, who had registered for the examinations have appeared and of them, 31,605 candidates with 17,502 boys and 14,103 girls have passed the examinations translating to a pass percentage of 99.99.

Army Public School, Bolarum has reported 100 per cent passes. Its student, Shreyas Anand with 97.6 per cent was the school topper, followed by Aastha Shukla and Muskan, who scored 97.2 per cent and 96.4 per cent respectively.

"The credit of my performance and success goes to the immaculate atmosphere created by my teachers and the school in spite of the circumstances. I also thank my parents for always believing in me," said Anand. Of the 255 students, who appeared from the school, 22 got above 95 per cent and 64 secured 90 to 94.9 per cent.

Delhi Public School, Nacharam, also achieved cent per cent pass. Daley Smruthi and Adhyaksh Balasubramanyam, who scored 99.6 per cent, were the school toppers, while G Prem Kritika, B Venkata Siva Sai Harshini and Nainika Jayant secured 99 per cent.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the CBSE had cancelled the Class X exam this year. The results were prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the board.

As the schools conducted examinations online due to closure, the Class X results were declared considering their period test/unit test (max 10 marks), half-yearly/mid-term exams (30 marks), pre-board examinations (40 marks).

Students, who were not satisfied with the marks allocated to them, would be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when the conditions get conducive to hold the examinations, the Board said.