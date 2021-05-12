Telangana: Temples closed for devotees

Hyderabad: Darshans in all the temples in Telangana have been closed from Wednesday after government announced lockdown. The Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday said that the darshans and other sevas have been cancelled for the devotees in all the temples in the State. However, pooja and rituals will be continued inside the temple.

The Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri has also been closed for the devotees for ten days. Similarly, other temples including Vemulawada Rajareshwara Swamy temple, Basara Saraswati temple, Bhadrakali temple in Warangal and others are also closed for devotees.