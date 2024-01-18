Telangana to celebrate R-day at Public Gardens after 2 years

Hyderabad : Public Gardens is set as the stage for celebrations of Republic Day. The public event, which has been limited to Raj Bhavan for two years... this time it has again moved to the public garden. Unlike in the past, the government is making arrangements to organise the event on a grand scale. However, it has not been finalised whether the Parade Ground will be the venue for these events.

On Wednesday, Government Chief Secretary Shantikumari conducted a review with senior officials at the Secretariat on the arrangements for this. She said that Republic Day will be celebrated on 26th in the Public Garden and Governor Tamilisai will unfurl the national flag.

The officials of all the departments should work in coordination and make suitable arrangements for this festival without any difficulties. CM Revanth Reddy will attend the Republic Day this time.

In the past, there was criticism that the then government had shown negligence in the management of this national festival. In 2023, the then BRS government planned to hold the Republic Day at Raj Bhavan on a limited scale and without a parade. But... a petition was filed in the High Court regarding the organisation of the festival and the court responded.

The court made it clear that the Republic Day should be held grandly and there should be a parade, but the decision of the venue is the responsibility of the government. With that, the government decided Raj Bhavan as the venue and made arrangements for the festival. But... neither KCR nor his fellow ministers attended it as the then CM. In 2022, KCR did not even attend the Republic Festival held at Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in 2020 and 2021, this festival was held in Public Garden. After two years, this time again, the festival is going to be organized in the public garden. Present CM Revanth will attend this.