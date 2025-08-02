Telangana to unveil new sports policy 2025 at major conclave today

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made for the Sports Conclave organised by the Sports Department to officially launch the Telangana Sports Policy 2025 at an event to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Saturday.

The purpose of this Sports Conclave is to introduce the Telangana Sports Policy 2025 to the entire sports community and to promote wider participation in its implementation. Officials have completed all necessary preparations for this major event. Key participants attending the programme include renowned sports analyst Charu Sharma, former Olympians and Indian sports legends like Pullela Gopichand, Gagan Narang, and Anju Bobby George, representatives of various sports federations and associations, and leading sports journalists, including Vishwanathan and Sabha Nayak, along with several other senior journalists.

These individuals will be active participants in the event, contributing to key discussions and panels. Policy Focus Areas include: robust sports governance; the long-term development of sports; career and employment pathways in sports; the development of sports infrastructure; and the creation of a comprehensive sports ecosystem across the state. The policy has been crafted over the past year based on the vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, with dedicated efforts by the Telangana Sports Authority.

The state will also sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with global sports bodies like FIFA, leading corporates, and renowned sports experts—an important step toward building strong, sustainable partnerships for the future of sports in Telangana. “This is just the beginning,” said Shivasena Reddy, the Sports Authority Chairman. “Under the leadership of the Telangana Sports Authority, many more national and international events will follow. Telangana has already proven its capability to host events of this scale.” He also praised the dedication of sports department officials, the support from the state government, and the Chief Minister’s personal commitment as the foundation upon which the Telangana Sports Policy 2025 has taken shape. He emphasised that the conclave aims to promote this policy across India, ensure wide participation in its implementation, and garner national-level support for various future sports initiatives.