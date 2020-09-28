Telangana to witness realty boom

Hyderabad: Realty boom will take a new turn in Telangana soon. The TS Government is set to enhance the market value of all lands taking every demand into consideration, which includes agricultural lands, commercial colonies and industrial zones.



Soon after the new Revenue Act came into existence, the government has taken up this exercise to revise the market value of lands and properties aiming to generate more revenues through registration fee and stamp duty.

Since 2013, the market value of the lands remained the same even as the land prices had shot up multifold in the last 7 years. Now, the market value of the lands, including those under Kaleshwaram Project and the properties located near IT Hubs, Pharma City and the recently launched food processing zones proposed by the state government in the districts would be increased substantially. Ahead of the Dharani portal becoming operational, the state Revenue and Stamps and Registration departments are finalising the market value of the land prices based on the open market prices in every district and mega cities, including Greater Hyderabad. Top officials said that the value of the farm lands under Kaleshwaram Project and the recently completed irrigation projects in the old Khammam and Mahbubnagar district multiplied in the recent months. Continued on Page 5