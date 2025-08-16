Telangana varsities celebrate I-Day with Viksit Bharat vision

Hyderabad: Telangana’s leading universities marked the 79th Independence Day with vibrant celebrations, patriotic fervor, and a renewed commitment to national development. Ceremonies at Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), and Osmania University drew large gatherings of students, faculty, and dignitaries.

At PJTAU’s Sports Complex in Rajendranagar, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aldas Janaiah unfurled the national flag and addressed the assembly. He highlighted India’s transformation into a global agricultural powerhouse, noting its self-sufficiency in food grain production and export strength. Prof. Janaiah emphasized Telangana’s strides in agriculture and its alignment with the “Rising Telangana” vision, asserting that the sector will be pivotal in achieving a Developed India by 2047.

He called on scientists and students to tackle climate change challenges and announced key initiatives: filling vacant Assistant Professor posts, constructing eight hostels for girl students (three by next year), and launching Civil Services coaching. He also noted that long-pending administrative vacancies—some unfilled for 14 years—had been addressed within ten months of his tenure. At JNTUH, Vice-Chancellor Prof. T. Kishen Kumar Reddy led the flag hoisting and paid homage to freedom fighters including Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, and Mahatma Gandhi. He urged youth to lead India’s global rise and called on every citizen to contribute to national progress. University officials, faculty, and students participated in the event.

Osmania University’s celebration at the iconic Arts College was a grand tribute to its historic role in India’s freedom movement. Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Kumar recalled the university’s legacy, including the “Vande Mataram movement,” and emphasized equality and empowerment as the foundation of true independence. He spotlighted India’s demographic dividend, urging youth to drive the vision of “Viksit Bharat.”

Prof. Kumar praised Telangana’s governance and economic progress, citing the university’s NAAC A+ accreditation and NIRF ranking of 43. He stressed the importance of lifelong learning in the age of AI and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to inclusive excellence.

Across campuses, cultural performances and tricolor displays reflected a shared spirit of patriotism and purpose, as Telangana’s academic institutions pledged to shape India’s future.