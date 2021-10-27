Telangana Varsity Mired In A Mess

HYDERABAD: The State government insists on improving the quality of higher education to that of global standards. However, some of those nominated by the government to the executive council of the Telangana University, Nizamabad, allegedly want the university to implement different plans.

Speaking to The Hans India, a TU professor said, "the university has been established in 2006. It's almost 14 years; it should have etched a mark of its own by now." However, politics prevailing on the campus have turned a bane to the university's progress and development.

Another faculty member from the social sciences said, "how one person's ambition to get in to the second topmost post in the university resulted in creating unrest on the campus for the past couple of weeks". Sources in the TU elaborating on this said, a person close to three or four EC members has thrown his hat in the ring claiming to become the university registrar.

However, the person in question reportedly does not have the experience to climb to the second top post. But he insists that the experience of working in the media, some more years handling public relations of a minister should be considered as teaching experience. Despite the rules don't provide for the same, a couple of EC members have thrown their weight behind him, putting the university administration in a fix.

The varsity authorities are not in a position to give in to their demands. Immediately, the issue of unapproved appointments of faculty members has been played out of proportion, besides, instigating students to create unrest on the campus, he added. A top official in the State Higher Education department in the know of these developments said, "He is not eligible.

His experience is not counted as teaching experience under the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the TU norms. He is about to retire in next one or one-andhalf years." If the same situation continues forever, nothing positive can be expected even if the government appoints a Noble laureate as the TU VC. because, an undergraduate, a proprietor running the business of a few schools and colleges expects a VC to kneel before them and fulfil their demands, the official rued.