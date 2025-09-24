  • Menu
Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain in Some Areas, Hyderabad Remains Dry

Heavy rain expected in Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad. Light rain possible in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, and Asifabad. Hyderabad dry for 2–3 hours.

In the next 2 hours, heavy rain is expected in Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad.

Some light to moderate rain may happen in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, and Asifabad.

The city of Hyderabad will remain dry for the next 2–3 hours, with no significant rainfall expected.

People living in areas expecting rain are advised to take precautions and keep an eye on weather updates to stay safe.




