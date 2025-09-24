Live
- Job quota row: Naga body firm on enforcing indefinite shutdown in 8 dists from Oct 1
- 'Not right, must be reviewed': UP Minister Sanjay Nishad opposes ban on caste-based rallies
- Chengdu J-20 exposes structural weaknesses in China’s aerospace sector: Report
- World Championship medal-winning skaters felicitated by Sports Minister Mandaviya
- India leads global charge in AI adoption, 77 pc knowledge workers use generative AI daily
- Illegal betting case: K'taka HC seeks ED's response on plea for interim release of arrested Cong MLA
- 78-day bonus a ‘big Diwali gift’ from Government: Railway staff
- NCW to hold public hearing for women of Jammu on September 26
- GST 2.0 comes as big boon for Sikkim’s pharma, tourism & tea sectors
- Indian cement companies set for resilient Q2 earnings, 4 pc volume growth: Report
Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain in Some Areas, Hyderabad Remains Dry
Highlights
Heavy rain expected in Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad. Light rain possible in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, and Asifabad. Hyderabad dry for 2–3 hours.
In the next 2 hours, heavy rain is expected in Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad.
Some light to moderate rain may happen in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, and Asifabad.
The city of Hyderabad will remain dry for the next 2–3 hours, with no significant rainfall expected.
People living in areas expecting rain are advised to take precautions and keep an eye on weather updates to stay safe.
Scattered INTENSE DOWNPOURS ahead in Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri - Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad next 2hrs— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 24, 2025
ISOLATED INTENSE RAINS ahead in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Asifabad next 2hrs
Hyderabad - Dry weather to continue for next 2-3hrs in entire…
Next Story