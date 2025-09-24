Telangana Weather Update: Heavy Rain in Some Areas, Hyderabad Remains Dry

In the next 2 hours, heavy rain is expected in Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad.

Scattered INTENSE DOWNPOURS ahead in Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Bhadradri - Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad next 2hrs



ISOLATED INTENSE RAINS ahead in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Asifabad next 2hrs



Hyderabad - Dry weather to continue for next 2-3hrs in entire… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 24, 2025











