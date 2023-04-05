Telangana witnessing a 'jatra' of leaks: Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP leaders on Tuesday lashed out at the BRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for being a mute spectator to the SSC question paper leaks.

TS party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the State is witnessing a 'jatara; of leaks under the current regime. He hit out at the CM for remaining a mute spectator and failing to respond to the leak of SSC question papers as well as the TSPSC question papers.

The Karimnagar MP reiterated his demand for sacking IT Minister K T Rama Rao from the Cabinet and resignation of Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy owning responsibility for the continuing leak of question papers.

"Has KCR ever reviewed their activities? Even the Education minister should also resign," he demanded. Bandi stated that the party would continue to fight till culprits in the TSPSC question paper leak are brought to book.

BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman said developments taking place for the past couple of days have doubts whether the State has a CM and governance. Earlier the TSPSC question papers were leaked and now the SSC Telugu question paper was out. The latest is the reports of the SSC Hindi question paper leak. "It shows leaking of question papers has become routine under the KCR government. What is the use of a government that can't even conduct examinations properly," he asked.

Dr. Laxman said the BRS government shying away from owning responsibility for its inefficiency and was blaming the BJP for its inefficiency. He alleged gross irresponsibility of the government is costing dearly to students belonging to the poor and backward sections studying in government schools.

The MP alleged that question papers have become a source for BRS leaders to earn; future of unemployed and students has become a business. He charged that ministers have become rubber stamps; they are functioning not knowing what is happening in their respective departments. "The CM's family has a tight grip over all department heads and turn ministers into mere rubber stamps".

He demanded an inquiry into question paper leak of TSPSC and ministers responsible should be sacked from the Cabinet. Stringent action should be taken against those responsible for the SSC question paper leak. Former MP AP Jitender Reddy took strong exception to the alleged leakage of SSC question papers for the second consecutive day, saying, "the BRS government is not feeling the pinch when future of lakhs of students and unemployed are at stake."

The education department might have taken care of preventing leak of SSC question papers had IT minister been sacked in connection with the misuse of technology to leak of TSPSC question papers, he pointed out. Reddy demanded sacking of the Education minister and scraping of the TSPSC board; announcement of a job calendar to fill all government posts and an inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the TSPSC paper leak, besides Rs 1 lakh compensation to each unemployed following cancellation of TSPSC exams.