Girls outperform boys again in CBSE exams

Girls continued to outshine boys in the CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12 while the pass percentage and number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent witnessed marginal increases from last year. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam results for Classes 10 and 12 were announced on Monday.



The pass percentage in Class 10 stood at 93.6, a rise of 0.48 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage in the Class-12 exam saw a marginal increase of 0.65 percentage points from last year to 87.98. In the Class-10 exams, girls have done better than boys by 2.04 percentage points.

While 94.75 per cent girls cleared the exams, 92.71 per cent boys managed to pass the exams. In Class 12, girls have done better than boys by 6.4 percentage points. The pass percentage for girls stood at 91.5 per cent while that of boys was 85.12 per cent. CBSE officials attributed the rise in the pass percentage to the increase in the number of competency-based questions in the exams this year.

The CBSE revamped its assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 by introducing more competency-based questions in the papers and reducing the weightage given to short and long answer-type questions. A similar trend was witnessed in the number of students who scored above 90 per cent and 95 per cent marks. In Class 12, a total of 1.16 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 24,068 above 95 per cent. Among the students who scored above 90 per cent, 262 are from the Children With Special Needs (CSWN) category.

More than 11,000 Class 10 students scored a perfect 100 in Mathematics while Painting topped the subject with the highest number of full marks scorers in Class 12, the CBSE said on Monday.