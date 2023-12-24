Telangana: Women urged to use Palle Velugu buses

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana has launched a free bus travel scheme under the Mahalakshmi scheme. The free bus travel facility made available to women is causing many difficulties. The TSRTC is facing criticism that it had reduced the number of buses after the launch of the scheme. But, the TSRTC was saying that it was increasing the number of buses. In this background, TSRTC MD Sajjanar made an announcement.

He said the number of women passengers in express buses had increased. He added that it had come to the notice of the TSRTC management that the women travelling short distances were mostly travelling in express buses. This is causing a lot of inconvenience to long-distance commuters, he said. “Those who travel short distances can board the Palle Velugu ordinary buses,” RTC MD Sajjanar said. He put up a video asking the women to cooperate with the staff.

“Some women are pressurising the RTC staff to stop the buses in the middle of the roads and not at the permitted stages, which was increasing the travel time,” he said. The TSRTC management has appealed to the women passengers to give priority to long distance passengers and cooperate with the staff as the express buses will be stopped at the permitted stages from now on. (NSS)