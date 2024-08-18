Telangana Young India Sports University in Hyderabad

Telangana government announced Young India Sports University in Hyderabad to enhance the state’s sports infrastructure. This university will be located in the Sports Hub of the upcoming Future City, designed to meet international standards.

There are plans to set up 12 sports academies within this hub, each equipped with advanced facilities of Olympic calibre. These academies will include a science centre and a medicine centre, ensuring that athletes have access to the best resources for their development.

The university, named "Young India Sports University," follows the model of the newly established Skill University in Telangana. Two sites are currently under consideration for the university's location, the sports school in Hakimpet and the sports complex in Gachibowli. The campus will be upgraded to meet Olympic-level standards, aspiring to position Telangana as a leader in sports education and training.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who recently visited the Korea National Sports University (KNSU) during a trip to South Korea, expressed the importance of world-class training. The KNSU is renowned for its success, with 16 out of South Korea's 32 medals at the recent Paris Olympics won by athletes trained there. During his visit, the Chief Minister honoured Lim See-Hyeon, an archer who won three gold medals at the Olympics.

The Telangana government is keen to collaborate with KNSU, leveraging its expertise to train future athletes at the Young India Sports University. This partnership aims to create a pathway for Telangana athletes to excel on the global stage, particularly in the Olympics.



