Tempers rise as ‘Marwaris go back’ campaign echoes all over state

Hyderabad: What started as a minor parking tiff snowballed into a vociferous ‘Marwaris go back’ smear campaign by some organisations. This has intensified into a political and social debate in the state even as some organisations have given a call to boycott shops run by Marwaris.

The issue started last week when a Marwari jewellery shop owner had an altercation with a person from a marginalised section in Monda Market. It is alleged that the businessman attacked the individual and hurled abuses at him. The issue took a major turn when local MLA T Padma Rao Goud reportedly attacked the Marwari. It sparked an outrage from weaker sections after it was flashed by local social media channels.

Meanwhile, Vishwakarmas and Aryavaishyas came out openly against the Marwari community. Some organisations gave calls to boycott shops owned by Marwaris and demanded that they ‘go back’. A meeting was organised on ‘Marwari issue- Solutions’ in Hyderabad on Monday where the speakers demanded an Act to protect the businesses of locals. They wanted to know if the political parties wanted notes of Marwaris or votes of the people.

Addressing the meeting, sociologist Prof Haragopal said that during the Telangana agitation there was no slogan of ‘our businesses should be run by us’. Though belated, there should be a discussion on this, he said.

The OU JAC and the Vaisya Vikas Vedika have called for a Telangana bandh on August 22 demanding 'Marwari hatao Telangana bachao'.

The OU JAC and the Vaisya Vikas Vedika have called for a Telangana bandh on August 22 demanding 'Marwari hatao Telangana bachao'. JAC Chairman K Tirupati said that Marwaris and Rajasthanis were attacking castes into myriad traditional professions.

Jignesh Doshi, from the Gujarati Samaj said that they had come here from Gujarat and Rajasthan to do business. "Our aim is to do business and take care of our families. We are not asking for government jobs. We are not even two per cent of the State’s population. One incident cannot be attributed to the entire community," Doshi said, while alleging that there was a big conspiracy behind this campaign. He said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was their elder brother-in-law. "Should we take our sister back to Gujarat," he quipped.

The BJP has strongly condemned the campaign being run by some vested interests. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay said that a conspiracy has been hatched against Marwaris, who protect Hindu Dharma. He alleged that the Congress, BRS and MIM were together instigating the campaign. “If they don’t stop this campaign, we will start the ‘Rohingyas go back’ campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, PCC chief B Mahesh Goud opposed the campaign and said that everyone had the right to do business anywhere in the country.

They cannot be compelled to go out. They are part of the Telangana culture, the Congress party will not support such campaigns, he said.