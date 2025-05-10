Temple activist Yamuna Pathak honoured with Bharat Gaurav Sanatan Samman

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) recently passed a six-point resolution at its international meeting held in Lucknow. During this conference, Yamuna Pathak, the national president of the women’s wing of the VHRP from Hyderabad, was honoured with the Bharath Gaurav Sanatan Samman. The award was presented by Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, and VHRP’s international president, Gopal Rai.

Yamuna Pathak received this recognition for her significant contributions to preserving and reviving the cultural heritage of ancient temples in the Old City of Hyderabad, as well as her ongoing efforts to reclaim encroached properties belonging to these temples.

The UP Deputy Chief Minister remarked that Sanatana Dharma promotes inclusivity and harmony, emphasising that it is a faith that never discriminates against people and always aims for the welfare of all living beings. He noted that for centuries, Sanatana Dharma and Hinduism have upheld the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ which conveys the message of the world as one family.

He stressed that the core ideals of Sanatana Dharma seek to overcome evil for the prevalence of good and to promote the harmonious coexistence of all beings.