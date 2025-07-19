Temples in Old City get decked up for celebrations

Hyderabad: The stage is all set for the last leg of state festival of Ashada Masam Bonalu in the city, as the temples in the city, particularly in the Old City, have been decked up with illumination for the two-day cultural extravaganza on Sunday and Monday.

Starting from Sri Jagadambika Temple in Golkonda Fort on June 26, the Bonalu Festival was grandly celebrated in different parts of the city.

There was Kalyana Mahotsavam of Sri Yellamma at Balkampet, two days festival on July 13 and 14 at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali at Secunderabad as part of the Lashkar Bonalu Jatara, at Mahankali temples at Begum Bazar, Goshamahal, Chandanwadi on July 16. Now the final date of pooja will be held in all parts of the city and the major attraction will be at the Old City.

The Ummidi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee, which has 25 temples from Old City, has made big arrangements for the grand celebrations of Bonalu during the last Sunday of Ashada Masam. While the festival falls on Sunday and Monday, the temples gave a crowded look from Thursday itself where several VIPs, Shiva Sattulu came to the temple with offering and Bonams. The Ghatam Sthapana was completed on July 13 in the old city temples like Sri Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Mahankali Temple, Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple.

On Friday, the Executive officer of the Vijayawada Sri Durga Malleshwara Swamy temple Sena Nayak along with vedic scholars and officials visited the Lal Darwaja Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Temple and presented Silk Clothes to the Goddess. The Lal Darwaja Temple Committee Chairman B. Maruti Yadav welcomed them and honoured them.