Texas firing: Aishwarya's dead body reaches Hyderabad, last rites to follow

The body of Aishwarya, who died in the Texas shooting in America, reached Hyderabad in the morning. Aishwarya's last rites will be held soon
The body of Aishwarya, who died in the Texas shooting in America, reached Hyderabad in the morning. Aishwarya's last rites will be held soon. Aishwarya, daughter of Rangareddy District Judge Narsireddy, is working in America as a project manager in a company.
Three days ago, gunmen opened fire in a shopping complex in Texas wherein Aishwarya died in this shooting. A gunman opened fire at a busy shopping mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday. 9 people died in this firing.
As soon as the police got the information, they reached the spot and shot the assailant dead. Seven people died on the spot. Police declared two others dead at the hospital.
