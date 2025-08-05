TG BJP chief to kick-start 3-day dist. tour from today

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana State General Secretary, Sri Gujjula Premender Reddy, announced that State President Sri N. Ramchandra Rao will embark on a three-day tour across northern Telangana from August 5 to 7. The initiative aims to strengthen party engagement and grassroots connections in Sultanabad, Peddapalli, Mancherial, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts.

On August 5, the tour kicks off with a welcoming ceremony at Sultanabad and Peddapalli at 9:30 AM.

This will be followed by a workers’ meeting in Peddapalli district at 10:30 AM, featuring professionals including lawyers, doctors, and intellectuals.

At 2:30 PM, Rao will attend a farmers’ welcome event in Laksettipet, Mancherial district, and address a farmers’ meeting with local leaders. By 4:00 PM, he will participate in a district-level workers’ gathering in Mancherial, which will include representatives from diverse professional backgrounds.

At 6:00 PM, the BJP chief will reach Sirpur Kagaznagar, Asifabad district, for a workers’ assembly and public address. On August 6, his schedule begins in Asifabad with a reception at 9:30 AM, followed by a media conference at 9:45 AM.

At 11:00 AM, Rao will attend a workers’ meeting with medical professionals, lawyers, and prominent local figures. Later, at 2:30 PM, he will be welcomed in Ramagundam before delivering a keynote address to a gathering of intellectuals at 3:00 PM. The district tour underscores the BJP’s efforts to connect with community stakeholders and expand its influence in the region.