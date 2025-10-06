TG BJP strategises for local body polls, targets Cong’s “governance failures”

Hyderabad: TheTelangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a high-level preparatory meeting at its state headquarters on Sunday to chart out a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming local body elections. The meeting, chaired by State President N Ramchander Rao, brought together senior leaders, including Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, BJP National Vice President D.K. Aruna, BJP Legislature Party Leader Yeleti Maheshwar Reddy, Legislative Council Party Leader A.V.N. Reddy, and Co-Incharge for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, alongside MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and state office bearers.

The discussions focused on the ZPTC, MPTC, and Sarpanch elections, with an emphasis on strengthening the party’s grassroots presence and mobilising cadre across rural Telangana. Leaders underscored the need to address public grievances and launch an intensive campaign highlighting governance failures under both the previous BRS and the current Congress administration.

A key resolution from the meeting was to organise public meetings across districts to expose what party leaders termed as the Congress government’s “conspiracies and dramas” over the past 22 months, particularly regarding the delay in conducting local elections and the contentious handling of reservations for Backwards Classes (BCs). The BJP accused the Congress of paralysing rural governance and failing to deliver on its electoral promises.

To operationalise the campaign, the party decided to appoint former Parliamentarians, Assembly and Council members, District Presidents, and State Office Bearers as ZPTC and District In-charges. These leaders will oversee committee formation, candidate selection, and constituency-level outreach.

The meeting also served as a platform to prepare for the next Assembly elections, with the stated goal of bringing the BJP to power in Telangana. Special strategies were discussed to secure a majority of ZPTC seats, and a broader-level meeting has been scheduled for October 8 to finalise plans with in-charges and senior leaders.

MPs and MLAs contributed suggestions on candidate profiling and committee structuring. While district in-charges were tasked with advancing campaign activities. The State President will soon announce the finalised committees.

In addition, the party formulated a focused agenda for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, which falls within the Hyderabad-Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency. City leaders will be fully engaged in the campaign, and a dedicated committee will be formed to oversee candidate selection, gather public opinion, and manage the announcement process.

The meeting concluded with a call to energise the party cadre and intensify outreach efforts. Leaders emphasised that the local body elections are a critical opportunity to demonstrate the BJP’s commitment to rural development and transparent governance, while positioning the party as a credible alternative to the incumbent Congress regime.