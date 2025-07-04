TG govt plans tough steps soon to rein in film piracy

Hyderabad: Telangana Government is taking strong measures to curb piracy in the film industry, said Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju. He was addressing a press conference at the FDC boardroom in Masab Tank on Wednesday, along with FDC Managing Director Ch Priyanka.

He informed that, following the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, several meetings have already been held with the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka to resolve key issues faced by the industry. A comprehensive action plan is being formulated, and new regulations will be introduced if necessary, he added.

Dil Raju said that the FDC will act as the nodal agency and a special committee will be constituted along with representatives from Film Chamber of Commerce, Cyber Cell, and Police Department. This committee will oversee the online permission system for film shootings and implement strict anti-piracy measures.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the growth and welfare of the film industry and urged all stakeholders to work collectively towards strengthening the sector.

FDC Managing Director Ch Priyanka stated that the issue of accreditation for film journalists will be reviewed, and a decision will be made soon based on feasibility. She assured that any concerns brought to their notice by stakeholders will be addressed with sincerity and urgency.