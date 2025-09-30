TG Tourism inks MoU with BookMyShow Partnership to boost 'Concert Economy'

Hyderabad: In a landmark move to position Telangana on the global live entertainment map, BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana Tourism. Supported by the Government of Telangana, the partnership will facilitate international-scale concerts and boost the concert economy through world-class infrastructure, cultural vibrancy and economic growth in the state.

The MoU was formally signed at the Telangana Tourism Conclave 2025, held at Sampradaya Vedika, Shilpa Ramam, today, by Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow and Shri Jayesh Ranjan garu, Special Chief Secretary, Telangana Tourism, in the presence of Hon. Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri A Revanth Reddy garu.

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, said , “Telangana is poised to become a cultural hub in India, and this partnership lays the foundation for world-class live entertainment at scale. Through this MoU, we aim to strengthen infrastructure around concerts and the concert economy with the Government of Telangana, enable more national and international performances, drive skill development and uplift the local ecosystem. Hyderabad is a vibrant city and very close to other major cities in the south, with excellent connectivity, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a high-tech landscape at par with global cities. By working closely with forward-thinking state governments such as Telangana, we can enable world-class experiences for fans and build sustainable impact for local economies.”

Marking yet another milestone in India’s rapidly expanding live entertainment landscape, this collaboration will strengthen Telangana’s positioning as a hub for culture, tourism and economic opportunity. Through this collaboration, BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow will create opportunities for international-scale concerts and live experiences in Telangana, catalysing concert tourism while boosting allied industries such as hospitality, retail and travel. Building on the momentum from Ed Sheeran and Alan Walker’s performances in Hyderabad over the past year, this MoU will enable more global artists to bring world-class experiences to the state.

The partnership builds on BookMyShow Live’s efforts to scale India’s concert economy, following its MoU with the Government of Assam in June this year, which paved the way for international music icons such as Post Malone to perform in the Northeast for the very first time. With Telangana joining this cultural momentum, the state is set to benefit from the rise of India’s next cultural boomtowns beyond the metros.

Over the past decade, BookMyShow Live has transformed India’s live entertainment landscape, bringing artists such as Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, U2, Maroon5, Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Backstreet Boys and global festivals like Lollapalooza India, unlocking the true potential of the concert economy and positioning the country as a key destination on the global live music map.