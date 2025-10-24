TGCHE accelerates higher edn reforms in TG

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has intensified its efforts to transform the state’s higher education landscape by launching a series of strategic reforms aimed at enhancing employability of students, strengthening academia-industry linkages, and aligning institutional growth with the state’s long-term vision for development.

Speaking to ‘The Hans India’, Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, outlined the council’s recent initiatives and charted their impact on students, faculty, and institutions across Telangana. One of the council’s key priorities has been bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements. Prof Reddy highlighted several high-impact Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with national and international partners.

These include the Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India (BDMAI), which will train students in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing; Telangana Skills, Academic and Training (T-SAT), which supports digital faculty development and certification; and the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), which has committed to upskilling one lakh learners annually in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, and cybersecurity. A landmark collaboration with the University of San Diego is also underway, offering global certification, joint research opportunities, and virtual internships for Telangana students.

Prof Reddy said his visit to IIT-Madras further opened avenues for joint incubation centres, research parks, and integration with national platforms like National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) and SWAYAM Plus (Swayam’s upgraded, skill-focused platform that provides industry-tailored courses for professional development and employability).

“These partnerships are not symbolic—they are building a robust pipeline of industry-ready graduates and positioning Telangana as a leader in academia-industry innovation,” he said. In alignment with the state’s long-term development blueprint, “Telangana Rising 2047”, TGCHE has introduced several structural reforms.

These include the enhancement of faculty superannuation age from 60 to 65, ensuring retention of experienced academic leadership; structured funding mechanisms for degree colleges to improve infrastructure and research capabilities; and the establishment of Research and Innovation Clusters (RICs) to foster collaboration between universities and state industries. Prof. Reddy emphasized that these steps reflect the government’s commitment to inclusive, research-driven growth and ensure that higher education institutions become active partners in Telangana’s economic and technological advancement.