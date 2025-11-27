TGCHE observes Constitution Day for the first time

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) today marked a historic moment by observing Constitution Day for the first time on Wednesday. The event commemorated the adoption of the Constitution of India on 26 November 1949 and served as a reaffirmation of the nation’s commitment to the democratic ideals enshrined in its Preamble.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, emphasised that Constitution Day is not merely a ceremonial occasion but a profound reminder of India’s foundational valuesjustice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Quoting Dr B. R. Ambedkar, he said, “The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document; it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of the age.” He urged higher education institutions to play a proactive role in nurturing democratic values and responsible citizenship.

Prof. E. Purushotham, Vice-Chairman, and Prof. Sriram Venkatesh, Secretary of TGCHE, also addressed the gathering, highlighting the Constitution’s role as the bedrock of India’s legal and institutional framework. They called upon students, educators, and citizens to celebrate the day with pride and deepen their understanding of constitutional principles.

Staff and officials of the TGCHE took the collective pledge to uphold the spirit of the Preamble. The solemn reading of “We, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic…” reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to national values and constitutional integrity.