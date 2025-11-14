TG’s distinction: SKLTHU blazes trails in saffron cultivation

Hyderabad: In a significant development innovation, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU) has successfully cultivated saffron--one of the world’s most valuable spices--using aeroponic methods at its MoJerla Horticultural College in Wanaparthy district. This achievement, made possible with financial support from NABARD, marks a significant step toward diversifying high-value crop production in Telangana.

On Thursday, Vice Chancellor Dr Danda Rajireddy announced that saffron flowers have begun blooming in the university’s controlled laboratory environment, where the pilot project has been underway for the past two months across a 200-square-foot area. Led by Professor Dr Pidigam Saidaiah, the research team has demonstrated that saffron, traditionally grown only in the cold climates of Kashmir, can be cultivated in Telangana under carefully managed conditions.

“This breakthrough proves that even crops once thought region-specific can be adapted with the right technology,” said Dr. Rajireddy. “We will soon share full details of the cultivation method and set up model labs across our colleges and research institutes to train farmers, especially rural youth.”

Saffron cultivation in India has long been confined to Pampore village in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. Globally, Iran leads in saffron production, followed by India. However, due to increasing real estate pressures and environmental changes, the area under saffron cultivation has been shrinking, prompting researchers to explore alternative methods. Among these, aeroponic cultivation--where plants grow in air or mist without soil--has emerged as the most promising.

The university’s saffron bulbs, sourced from Kashmir, were nurtured in a fully controlled environment replicating the region’s climate. Equipment regulates temperature, humidity, light, and carbon dioxide levels, all managed via app-based systems. This method not only reduces labour but also ensures organic quality and enhances the chemical richness of the saffron, increasing its market value.

NABARD Telangana Chief General Manager B Uday Bhaskar emphasised the project’s potential for rural development.

“We supported this initiative to explore saffron’s viability in Telangana. Now that it has succeeded, we will organise training programmes and promote such technologies to boost farmer incomes,” he said.

Professor Saidaiah, principal investigator of the project titled ‘Standardisation of Saffron Cultivation through Aeroponic Methodology in Telangana State’, confirmed that the yield and quality have met expectations. “We will provide phase-wise details of the climatic controls and cultivation techniques to anyone interested,” he said.

The success of this pilot opens new possibilities for high-value crop diversification in non-traditional regions. With plans underway to scale the model and train farmers, Telangana could soon emerge as a new frontier in saffron cultivation—blending tradition with technology to redefine agricultural potential, he added.