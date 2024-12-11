TG’s IPS cadre review pending since 2021: Union govt

Hyderabad: The last IPS cadre review of the Telangana cadre was done in the year 2016, informed Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.

The Minister, who was replying to a question from Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, informed that a review of the State is due since 2021. He said the State government was requested in 2021 to send the complete proposal for cadre review of IPS. The proposal has been received and is under active consideration in consultation with the stakeholders.

“As per Rule 4(2) of the IPS (cadre) rules 1954, the Central Government shall, ordinarily at the interval of every five years, re-examine the strength and composition of each such cadre in consultation with the State government concerned and may make such alterations therein as it deems fit.

The CM of Telangana had sent DO letters to consider the cadre review proposal of the State. The CM has been informed of the status of the cadre review,” he informed.