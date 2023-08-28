Thackeray asks KCR to clarify whether he is I.N.D.I.A or NDA

Hyderabad: Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and questioned whether KCR will fight for the good of the country or will he support BJP. He asked for a clarification on the same. Speaking at a rally held on Sunday in Hingoli, Maharashtra, he lashed out at KCR.



He said that 'I.N.D.I.A' is an alliance of nationalist parties who want to protect the country and democracy.. NDA is like an amoeba without a specific form, so he demanded to decide whether KCR is on I.N.D.I.A side or NDA's side.

If you want to be on the side of the country, you should join 'I.N.D.I.A' and if you want to be with the BJP, you should announce it openly. Moreover, he expressed the wish not to split the votes. He suggested that instead of contesting in Maharashtra, he should first improve the situation in Telangana.