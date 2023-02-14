The future is startup innovations and agility: Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad: With hundreds of startups riding the wave of innovation in Telangana, innovative entrepreneurs can create a large number of jobs in the future said Jayesh Ranjan Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Information Technology to Telangana Government.

Speaking at the SU Knowledge Hub, a state-of-the-art incubation centre at Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET), Ranjan said "This is the future. Without startups and their innovation, we would be left behind."

The SU Knowledge Hub is an incubation centre to support thousands of enthusiastic students realise their innovative startup ideas. Students from Engineering, Pharmacy, and other disciplines have full access to these centres and the meticulous guidance of experienced mentors.

"There is an element of competition in the startup world. Speed and agility in the face of competition are important. Both Hyderabad and Telangana have facilitated a conducive environment for innovations and will continue to support innovative ideas", he added while expressing confidence that the SU Knowledge Hub will become a model centre for private institutions.

Jayesh said that the age group of students interested in setting up their own businesses is increasing year by year. More and more younger students are founding startups building upon their innovations right out of college.

He lauded the Sultan ul Uloom Education Society for setting up the incubation centre and said that it is a role model for other colleges and institutions." The type of vibrancy, the atmosphere, and the designs that have been created at the SU Knowledge Hub are inspiring and create a positive thought system for entrepreneurs", he said.

SUES Secretary Zafar Javeed said the moment "an important milestone in the history of MJCET and other constituent institutions."

"40% of the students in the hub would be outsiders, and from various campuses. The SU Knowledge Hub will be open to supporting the ideas and entrepreneurial minds of students from other colleges as well", he said while thanking both the State and Central governments for facilitating a healthy environment for startups.

On this occasion, Meraj Faheem CEO of SU Knowledge Hub and Fellow Telangana Innovation Center pledged to make the SU hub the most happening innovation hub in Telangana. He said, "Believing in the power of ideas, believing in students who can push the student race forward is important and facilitates their innovations to the society, state, and the country."