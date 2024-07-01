The ‘Mamu’ who learned from Salar

Hyderabad: Mir Zulfiqar Ali is famous as ‘Mamu’ in Hyderabad. Ironically, Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief, also calls him by the name Mamu.

Mir Zulfiqar Ali is the first-time MLA from Charminar assembly constituency, who served as Mayor of Hyderabad for two times. He fought elections in 2023 from the AIMIM party. Zulfiqar Ali is the youngest Mayor till date as he was only 26-years-old during his tenure.

He is an active member in the party since 1984 MP elections. He was with Salar, Salahuddin Owaisi, father of Asad Owaisi. He was very close to Salar and learned from him. Zulfiqar said he was fond of politics from a young age. “To become a political leader one should have social responsibilities and to serve people, and most importantly must have patience. In politics, it is wait and watch and now after working as an active member in my young age, becoming a corporator and then Hyderabad City Mayor, now I am an MLA, from Charminar,” said Zulfiqar Ali.

During his college days, he said that people used to call him Shashi Kapoor, who was a famous Bollywood actor. He was also known as ‘Rauf Lala’, a role played by Rishi Kapoor.

Born on November 1, 1961, he completed his Intermediate from City Science College, Hyderabad in 1977. He is a resident of Gulab Singh Bowli, Koka Ki Tatti in Hussainialam under Charminar constituency. Sharing details about his political career, he said he used to campaign with Salar, and worked during elections in Hyderabad, which earlier included Vikarabad and Chevella. “Salar in 1986, during the municipality elections, gave a municipality ticket from Jahanuma division, which was Muslim dominated area, but as I was so close to him, on requesting him, I took Charminar division, as it is a cosmopolitan area, and won the division.”

Later, he was a standing committee member for two years and was also a floor leader and in fourth year he was Mayor at 26 years of age. He also fought MLA elections in 1994 from Asif Nagar from AIMIM and lost with just 1,600 votes. In 2002, he was again elected as Mayor of Hyderabad. In 2009, he also won the municipality elections from Hussainialam division. And now in 2023, he won as MLA from Charminar assembly constituency with a majority of over 22,000 votes.