‘The Paw Walk’ entertains pet lovers

Novotel Hyderabad Airport hosted the first ever "Paw Walk" for the pet parents and the furry friends at their premises. The event was organized in association with Petting Matters and Wiggles India and was attended by many pet enthusiasts, pet owners, key Socialites and dignitaries. With a host of pet friendly activities in the great outdoors area of Novotel Hyderabad Airport all the pet parents and four-legged furry friend were seen enjoying the ambience and having a "pawsome" time.

The furry families were treated to a lot of fun activities and enjoyed special treats including play zone, games and toys, rain dance activities and furrilicious picnic boxes. The picnic boxes were pet lover's paradise as the chefs served finger food to satiate your taste buds while our puffy guests also relished their boxes. All the dogs and the pet lovers enjoyed the leash free space as the dogs could freely run around on the large lawns at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. The evening was full of indulgence with carefree affection and delicious food. The event also focused on raising awareness about animal welfare, adoption & foster, animal rehabilitation and several such noble causes.

Speaking on the occasion, Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport said, "We are happy to see the amazing response to the first ever 'The Paw Walk' event at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. It was an attempt to highlight pet well- being and create a friendly environment in a social setting. We would like to thank our event partners Petting Matters and Wiggles India for hosting the event. It was a delight to watch furry family members spend quality time in the open air clubbed with endless love & cuddle"