The Triumph of Hope: HANS Hyd’bad Marathon shines bright on World Suicide Prevention Day

Hyderabad: In a resounding testament to the indomitable spirit of humanity, the HANS Hyderabad Marathon recently unfolded as a remarkable triumph.

Occurring on the solemn occasion of World Suicide Prevention Day, this event transcended mere physical exertion; it was a beacon of hope, fostering awareness and solidarity.

The 10th of September 2023 dawned with a promise of renewal. At 5:00 AM sharp, the starting gun heralded the commencement of this extraordinary marathon, sending thousands of runners on their journey.

Race Categories:

The marathon featured various categories catering to diverse preferences and capabilities. Runners could choose from the challenging 42K, the half marathon (21K), the 10K, or the 5K races, ensuring inclusivity for participants of all levels.

Guardians of Health: Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital

The eminent Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital, renowned as the largest healthcare institution in North Hyderabad, assumed a pivotal role in this grand event. Over 130 clinical and para-clinical staff members were strategically deployed at 22 stations, spanning the marathon’s start and end points.

This diligent presence ensured immediate medical attention if needed, further enhanced by a fleet of 10 ambulances stationed strategically along the route, from People Plaza to Gachibowli.

Gratitude and Recognition:

The participants, esteemed guests, and the HANS Media team collectively expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering medical support provided by Malla Reddy Narayana Hospitals.

The meticulous planning and seamless teamwork exemplified by the hospital were hailed as instrumental in the marathon’s resounding success.

A Commitment to Health

Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Mahender Pala, emphasized the hospital’s unwavering commitment to participating in health-related initiatives, further reinforcing their dedication to promoting community well-being. The Walkathon serves as a testament to their proactive approach in advancing public health on world prevention suicide day and beyond.