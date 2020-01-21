Theatron workshop concludes at Loyola

Secunderabad: Department of Mass Communication of Loyola Academy conducted a workshop titled, 'Theatron- explore the unexplored.' It was a 10-day intensive workshop facilitated by Akhil Bhaneswar, an alumni of NSD, Bangalore, for the theatre enthusiasts. The workshop consisted of theatrical exercises, improvisations, scene works to hone their acting skills and voice and body language on stage.

The various 'NAVARASAS' focused on preparing the students to mentally and physically mould themselves into characters. Students were issued certificates on Monday as the workshop concluded to mark their hard work, dedication and passion.

Jonas David, a theatre practitioner and co-founder of Story Board Productions, Hyderabad, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony. He spoke about his own experience in theatre. Later he interacted with the students and encouraged them to follow their dreams. He was felicitated by the Vice-Principal, HOD of Mass Communication and the Dean of Arts.