There is no 33 per cent women's reservation in BRS cabinet, flays YS Sharmila

Hyderabad: Reacting to Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha's hunger strike of women reservation bill, the YSRTP chief YS Sharmila criticized KCR, Kavitha, and the BRS party for their lack of respect for women. She made witty remarks about the irony of Kavitha protesting in Delhi for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women when even the BRS party fails to implement the same in its ranks.



YS Sharmila highlighted that KCR had allotted only six seats to women in the 2014 elections, four seats in the 2018 elections, and there were no women ministers in the first cabinet. She suggested that Kavitha should hold her protest in front of KCR's residence and the BRS party office, instead of Delhi.



Sharmila also alleged that Kavitha's protest was a diversionary tactic to deflect attention from the Liquor scam issue. She questioned Kavitha's sincerity towards women by asking why she remained silent when the MLC seat was given to someone who insulted Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Sharmila further questioned why Rahul Gandhi, too, has remained silent on the Delhi liquor scam issue.

