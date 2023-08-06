There’s chance of another Babri riots due to BJP-RSS: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi accused BJP and RSS of spreading fake news regarding Gnanavapi Masjid. He warned that there is a risk of repeating the events of 'December 6' due to these campaigns. The MP spoke at a media conference organised at MIM's central office on Saturday.



He said that he respects the court verdict in the case of Gnanavapi Masjid. However, Asaduddin said that due to the survey being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the mosque premises and the subsequent report, there is a possibility of a repeat of the Babri Masjid riots. Gnanavapi said that the topic should not become another Babri Masjid.