Live
- Redevelopment works of 508 stations will be done at a rapid pace, says Railway Minister
- Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference to observe Aug 17 as 'Farmers Deception Day'
- Third year in a row RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani draws no salary
- PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 25 stations in Odisha
- Even Partition violence didn’t touch Nuh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda
- ‘We wait in Lok Sabha for him’: Congress attacks PM Modi over Manipur situation
- YS Jagan to visit flood affected areas from tomorrow
- "Balladeer" Gaddar passed away
- OpenAI to roll out 'huge set' of ChatGPT updates next week
- BJP’s Central team to intensify efforts to bring dissidents on one stage in poll-bound MP
Just In
There’s chance of another Babri riots due to BJP-RSS: Owaisi
Highlights
Says that he respects the court verdict in the case of Gnanavapi Masjid. Warns that there is a risk of repeating the events of 'December 6' due to these campaigns
Hyderabad: AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi accused BJP and RSS of spreading fake news regarding Gnanavapi Masjid. He warned that there is a risk of repeating the events of 'December 6' due to these campaigns. The MP spoke at a media conference organised at MIM's central office on Saturday.
He said that he respects the court verdict in the case of Gnanavapi Masjid. However, Asaduddin said that due to the survey being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the mosque premises and the subsequent report, there is a possibility of a repeat of the Babri Masjid riots. Gnanavapi said that the topic should not become another Babri Masjid.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS