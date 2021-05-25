These are testing times, this shall pass too

Hyderabad: When Varsha, a homemaker, tested positive for Covid-19, along with her husband Deepak, the biggest challenge that encountered the duo was about their daughter's safety. "After the results came out, the first thing crossed our mind was our daughter. We were apprehensive that we may have affected her, however, the doctor said she is safe and with proper precautions, we can be with her." said Varsha.



"We gave her healthy food to boost her immunity, kept her hydrated and always asked her to put on a mask. She diligently followed our instructions," she added. She made a timetable for a whole day to keep her family fit and fight against the virus.

It's a mystery for the 34-year-old- Varsha and her Husband- on how they contracted the virus. "I and my husband used to recall all our daily outdoor activities but still were not certain 100 per cent from where we got infected. It may have been from the weekly vegetable market." said the 34-year-old, adding her initial symptom was a loss of taste and smell and her husband developed a fever.

She shares initially everything went blank in her life, but somehow, she made her mind strong to deal with it. "I have to handle household chores; my husband panicked and began to think what if something bad happens to us."

Hence, they kept themselves engaged and avoided unpleasant thoughts, they turned off the television and any other source that would be an obstacle to their speedy recovery. "We watched old movies, recent movies, web series, conversed over the phone with near and dear ones."

The most difficult task for Varsha was to keep her daughter away from her. "My daughter is close to me as compared to her father. For her safety and ours too, we three masked ourselves, maintained hygiene and tried to maintain distance from each other.

My daughter used to refuse it. Subsequently, I made her understand and to keep her engaged, made her watch YouTube videos. To keep her close to me, I slept in the same room with my daughter."

As their 5-year-old daughter would touch surfaces, they cleaned the house frequently and maintained personal hygiene. Besides family support, technology solved many problems via online apps including buying medicines as both of them were affected. Many a time our neighbours extended their help for food and other essential commodities, says Deepak.

Moreover, comparing our life pre-Covid and post-Covid, we found that we need only food and money but what we are doing is spending unnecessarily. Instead of saving money for bad times, we are spending it on unwanted needs, shares Varsha.