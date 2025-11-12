Thick security blanket thrown around RGIA after Red Fort blast

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad is under stringent security shockwaves following the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort.

The airport has heightened alert levels with CISF-led intensive security sweeps across the terminal and access roads. Authorities have enforced rigorous frisking of passengers, thorough baggage checks and vehicle inspections to tighten vigilance.

Many security squads, including the bomb disposal team and dog squads, have engaged in intensive inspections to cut any potential threat before it can escalate. CISF officials are maintaining seamless coordination with local police agencies and leveraging surveillance camera networks to monitor the premises through constant observation.

These enhanced security measures have led to advisories urging passengers to arrive early to navigate through the stricter screening processes smoothly. While there have been few flight delays and some cancellations, officials confirm that no disruption has occurred due to any confirmed threat.

A recent bomb threat against a British Airways flight from London was cleared as a hoax after exhaustive checks.

Authorities remain vigilant, scanning for any unusual communication or activities, underscoring their resolve to safeguard passengers and airport infrastructure in the wake of national security threats.

Passengers are urged to cooperate with security personnel and stay updated through airline advisories as the airport upholds its commitment to passenger safety amid a sensitive security climate.