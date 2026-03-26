Three held for using rotten eggs, chemicals in cakes

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police conducted a raid on Madhurai Meenakshi Food Company, a manufacturing unit at Katedan and found manufacturing donut buns and cakes using highly hazardous chemicals and rotten eggs, posing a severe threat to children’s health.

Police arrested Afridi Ansari (22), a supervisor, Yaseen (32), a manager, and Khatreshan. Police seized 330 spoiled eggs, sodium benzoate (15 kg), sorbic acid (15 kg), calcium propionate (15 kg), potassium sorbate (20kg), PGPR liquid (5 ltrs), ammonia sulphite, donut buns & cakes (150 kg), dalda (120 kg), milk powder (25 kg), synthetic colours, mixing machines, spiral machine, ovens and other materials from them.

S Srinivas, DCP Rajendra Nagar zone, said the accused were running the food unit in extremely unhygienic conditions. To maximise profits, they used rotted and spoiled eggs mixed with various chemical powders like sodium benzoate, sorbic acid, and PGPR liquid.

These products were being sold as genuine cakes and donuts, targeting innocent children. Police registered a case U/s 318(4), 274 BNS at Mailardevpally police station.