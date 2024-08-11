Live
Just In
Three Injured after a car collides Tipper lorry in Narsinghi of Hyderabad
A serious road accident occurred early Sunday morning around 4:30 AM at the My Home Avtar Junction, leaving three youths injured while traveling in a speeding car that collided with a tipper lorry.
The victims, identified as Siri, Gautham, and Sudheep, are all software engineers who were returning from Gachibowli via Narsingi when the incident took place.
The police arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and worked diligently for over an hour to rescue the injured individuals trapped in the vehicle. All three youths were swiftly transported to a nearby private hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. Reports indicate that the condition of one individual remains critical.
Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the accident. The authorities are continuing their inquiries and gathering more information regarding the incident.