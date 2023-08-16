Ticket allotment blues hit Revanth’s baiters

Hyderabad: The “anti”-Revanth Reddy group leaders fear their relatives and supporters are unlikely to get party tickets in the upcoming Assembly elections as the TPCC chief holds sway and took entire responsibility of the party victory in the hustings

Some leaders have already approached senior leader K Jana Reddy requesting him to come to their rescue. A few knocked on the party high command doors.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC chief PonnalaLakshmaiah, and senior leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, R Damodar Reddy, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, P Srinivas Reddy, DamodarRajanarasimha, among others, are reportedly trying hard to get party tickets to their relatives or supporters.

Disturbed over not taking his opinion in the announcement of Jangaon district Congress president, former minister and in-charge of Jangaon Assembly segment P Lakshmaiah met Jana Reddy and registered his protest for Revanth taking ‘unilateral’ decision. He also expressed doubts over allotment of party ticket for him to contest from Jangoan from where the senior leader lost to BRS for two consecutive times in 2014 and 2018 elections. Revanth Reddy is allegedly promoting some leaders against Lakshamiah.

According to leaders, he recently met AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru and requested to consider his name in the list of party candidates for the ensuing elections. The senior leader also met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and explained the party's winning prospects in Telangana .

Former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy is reportedly trying to field his wife and former MLA N Padmavati from Kodad. In a bid to create political disturbances, P Nagi Reddy has taken up party activities on his own, claiming he is backed by Revanth Reddy in the constituency. Rajanarasimha is stated to be trying hard to field his wife Padmini Reddy from any general constituency in the old Medak district. Party star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is reportedly making efforts to get a party ticket to one of his close family members in Alair and to his follower in SC reserved Nakrekal.

Damodar Reddy is said to be struggling after Revanth’s close aide Patel Ramesh Reddy emerged as a strong rival to him in Suryapet constituency. He is eyeing the segment. The senior leader and former minister is also lobbying with party high command to confirm the ticket for his son Sarvotham Reddy from Kodad or Suryapet (if he is denied ticket).

“A cold war “ between Bhatti Vikramarka and recently joined leader P Srinivas Reddy intensified as they are said to be lobbying for tickets to their supporters in the old Khammam district. The CLP leader is reportedly demanding tickets for his supporters from Palair, Khammam town, Kothagudem and Sattupalli. Reddy is claiming the party high command has agreed to give party tickets to his close aides in eight of 10 Assembly segments.