Ticket hopefuls kick off campaign for Secunderabad Cantonment Board polls

Secunderabad: Even as there is no clear notification for the upcoming election in civilian wards of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), the contestants and former board members have launched their door-to-door campaign by interacting with the locals regarding civic issues that include roads, water and sanitation.

With Board announcing reservation wards (II, V and VI – women, I,III, IV – general category and ward VIII – schedule caste in December, the contestants of ward I, III, IV and V began their election campaign.

"We are daily visiting various colonies and slums in ward 1 and 3 interacting with residents. As without being in power for the past five years, I am in touch with locals of the respective wards. In these few days of interaction with locals we came to know about the basic civic amenities lackind in ward 1. The bad condition of roads and shortage of water are the main issues here," said Jampana Pratap, ex-board member and contestant of ward- I.

"For the past three weeks I have been campaigning door-to-door in Ward no. 3. The main problem in this ward is that garbage is dumped in roadsides in many colonies and also, the locals have complained that the SCB workers do not clean the garbage regularly especially at Karkhana," said T Rajkumar Singh, contestant of ward-III and president of Ambedkar Nagar , Balamrai.

"After interaction with locals, we came to know that the main problem in ward –IV is a drainage issue and no permanent solution has been initiated. Drainage pipelines have become old due to which water gets accumulated on the roads and also, flows into houses. During monsoon, the condition gets worst. Apart from this, I am also conducting voters verifications programme by using new mobile application and trying to help the voters to find their names in the electoral list", said Shravan Kumar, contestant of ward IV.

"The main agenda in our campaign is to find out the problems the locals have been facing for many years. The basic problem in ward 5 is that almost all the colonies are facing water shortage, sewage overflow and bad condition of the roads. Also along with residents of Sanjeevaiah Nagar Basti, we have given written representation regarding drainage issue to the concerned official of SBC ", said T Arunjothi Satish Gupta, contestant of ward 5.