Tight security for IPL matches at Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements are made for the TATA IPL 2023 matches to be held from April 2 to May 18 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal. Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan on Saturday said that around 1,500 policemen drawn from various wings of Telangana police would be deployed as part of the security arrangements. The security will be amplified with 340 surveillance cameras and anti-sabotage checks.

Chauhan said that a Joint Command and Control Room I are also set up to monitor all the CCTV footages for taking immediate action in case any incident happened.

Anti-sabotage checks will be conducted continuously till the completion of each match. She Teams would also be deployed to check stalking and harassment of women inside and outside stadium during matches. Ambulances and fire tenders are to be kept at standby at the stadium to meet any emergency.

Armed policemen will be deployed at strategic locations in and around the stadium. He added that the stadium gates would be opened three hours before the match for day matches.

For night matches, the gates would be opened at 4.30 pm. The police also announced restriction on carrying certain items in the stadium during the match which includes laptop, cameras, cigarettes, electronic items, match box / lighters, sharp metal / plastic objects, binoculars etc.