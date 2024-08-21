Time to discuss on farmers’ issues, not statues: Bandi

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday dared the State government to release a whitepaper on farm loan waiver. He reiterated that the Congress and BRS were hand-in-glove trying to divert people's attention on the Congress' failures to deliver on its six guarantees.

Lashing out at both parties for engaging in unnecessary controversies over the installation of statues, he said both the BRS and Congress will have no future.

"Loan waiver is bogus; 70% loan waiver has not happened. The State government should issue a white paper on loan waiver if it has courage," the minister demanded. If the government is sincere, it should release a white paper giving details how many farmers have taken loans? How much money was borrowed and how much was cleared under the farm loan waiver’. Bandi asked why farmers were worried and taking to the streets if their loans were waived? He recalled how the government has so far not spoken a word on its promise of benefits made to the unemployed.

"When these issues are asked, both the Congress and BRS throw challenges and counter- challenges on the statue of Rajiv Gandhi to divert discussion. "It is not time for discussion on statues, but on the Congress party's promised delivery on six guarantees,” he said.